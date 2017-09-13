KASARGOD: The district administration has ordered a postmortem examination on the body of a schoolgirl who died on Tuesday in Uppala, after an organisation alleged she died after being hit by her teacher. Manjeshwararm police said the family has not filed a complaint, but the body was sent to Pariyaram Medical College for postmortem examination in the light of the allegations. Mehaknaz, 11, a class 6 student of Manimunda Educational Society died in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said the girl was under treatment for epilepsy for more than one year.

According to Muslim Rashtriya Manch district president K P Muneer, a teacher of the school hit her on the head last month, and she was under treatment since then. “I had given a complaint to the special branch last week, which the police ignored. Now the child is dead, we insisted on postmortem exam,” he said.He alleged the school was run by influential persons of the IUML, and they were trying to hush up the issue. The school, however, denied the allegations. On August 21, the teacher ‘scolded’ Mehaknaz for not answering the Malayalam test properly, said headmistress Shamina Iqbal.

“When her mother came to school, she told me Mehaknaz was ill for the past two days, and so could not write the test well,” she said. The next day, the uncle of the girl came to school and complained she was having severe headache and accused the teacher of hitting her. “We took the complaint seriously though there is no corporal punishment in the school,” said Azeem M, manager of the school.

Several tests, including MRI scanning was done, on the child and all the reports said she was normal, he said. The headmistress said she visited the child at the hospital on September 3, and the doctors had told her she had recovered. “Today morning when I got the phone call saying Mehaknaz was no more, I was shocked,” she said. Azeem said he too was in favour of the autopsy as it would bring out the truth.