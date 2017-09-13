THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People can directly take up their complaints with PWD Minister G Sudhakaran on any issue related to the department. They can call toll-free number 18004257771 on the first Wednesday of every month between 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm to directly talk to the Minister.

Apart from this, the public can call the toll-free number on all working days and register their complaints with the respective officials. Once the complaints are recieved, the executive engineer concerned will be handed over the name and the phone number of the complainant. After the issue is resolved, the official would call back the complainant and tell him the status of his petition.

If the issue is not sorted out, the complainant would be provided the details of the reasons why it could not be resolved. Such complaints would be forwarded to the Complaint Redressal Cell from where further steps would be taken.