KOCHI: In a damning criticism of the police investigation into the actress abduction and assault case, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday wondered whether the cops were really conducting an investigation or a film script was being played out.“What kind of an investigation is this? Why is the case dragging on even after seven months? You are questioning a new person every month. When will the probe be over?,” the court orally observed while considering filmmaker Nadirshah’s anticipatory bail plea.

The court said the investigation should be governed by the CrPC and meaningful, not meant to satisfy someone. It also criticised the police for questioning Pulsar Suni, the key accused, even after filing a final report against him. On its poser how the police could question an accused once chargesheet was filed against him, the Director General (Prosecution) replied the cops had obtained the Magistrate Court’s permission for it.It also asked Nadirshah to appear before the investigation officer on Friday at 10 am. “The petitioner should be honest and cooperate with the investigation. If he does not do so, the court will take further steps,” HC said, posting the case to September 18. Nadirshah said he will cooperate.

Nadirshah

When Nadirshah’s bail plea came up for hearing, the court sought to know his role in the case. To this, the DG (Prosecution) replied he was not implicated in the case as of now and was the main witness. He said the probe officer had issued a notice to Nadirshah only to clarify some points encountered during the investigation. Nadirshah is a close friend of actor Dileep, who is in remand for allegedly plotting the February 17 attack on the actress. The former was questioned in detail earlier. The cops want to question him again to clarify on the missing portions of the phone conversation between him and Suni.

In his plea, Nadirshah said though he was questioned earlier, the investigation team could not find any incriminating material against him. He said he was now facing threat and pressure to give false statements in the case.

‘No logical and scientific investigation’

The HC also criticised the cops saying they were concentrating on ‘helmet hunts’ instead of ensuring a proper crime investigation. “The police are mainly depending on the accused’s call records and tower locations to prove the case. There’s no logical and scientific investigation at present,” the court said.

Actor assault: CBI probe sought

Kochi: Kochi native Roy Mammen Joseph on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the February 17 actress abduction and assault case. The petition by Joseph, a native of Punnakal, Edappally, said the police investigation into the incident aimed at paving a way for the real culprits to escape from the clutches of the law. He submitted the real accused who is pulling the strings by scripting a story and making Pulsar Suni to speak according to it for extorting money was not under the cops’ scanner so far. “The police have not been investigating the matter fairly,” said Joseph, who also sought an inquiry into the involvement of advocate B A Aloor in the case.

Ramaleela release: Producer Tomichan seeks protection

Producer and businessman Tomichan Mulakuppadom on Wednesday approached the High Court seeking police protection for Dileep starrer Ramaleela’s release. The court will consider the case on Thursday. Meanwhile, director Arun Gopy told Express Ramaleela would hit the screens on September 28.