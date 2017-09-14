KOLLAM : The interrogation of doctors of two private hospitals in connection with the death of a migrant labourer, Murugan, continued on Wednesday.Two doctors belonging to Meditrina Hospital and Kollam Medicity were asked about the facilities they had provided when Murugan was brought to their hospitals, following an accident on NH 66 on August 6.



“We questioned two doctors- Shahul Hameed of Kollam Medicity and Valsala Kumari of Meditrina. On Thursday, we will question doctors belonging to SUT Hospital. Also, we have summoned doctors of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital who attended Murugan,” said District Crime Branch ACP A Asokan, who is supervising the investigation.