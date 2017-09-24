Roots of intolerance must be destroyed, says Chandy

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The probe into the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru must be able to find the roots of intolerance and cut it at the base, said former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. He was inaugurating the public meeting on ‘Freedom of Expression’ organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) at Kottayam press club on Saturday. “The policy to silence the voices of protests will only result in the decay of democracy. The face of intolerance is evident in the country and it will destroy the nation.” he said. Former Home Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan MLA demanded a change in the Indian Penal Code to ensure stringent punishment to those who attack mediapersons. “This should be in lines of the law giving protection to those officials when they are on duty,” he said.



All those slain media persons were those who stood for communal harmony, said B Ekbal who delivered the key note address. “The murder of Gauri should be viewed as a continuation of the murder of M M Kalburgi. Both of them had registered their strong opinion in all the issues faced by the nation. We can hope this will be the end of all the problems.”Press club president Sanu George Thomas presided over the function. Jose K Mani MP, CPM district secretary V N Vasavan, CPI district secretary C K Sasidharan, BJP state council member B Radhakrishna Menon, Press club secretary S Sanil Kumar and treasurer Reji Joseph spoke on the occasion.