Home States Kerala

Mid-2020 deadline for Ariane 6; Prometheus’, a decade later

Ask Marc Vales about future collaborations between his company and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and he turns amiably taciturn, letting slip only a cryptic, “We have identified topics

Published: 25th September 2017 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2017 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Tiki Rajwi
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ask Marc Vales about future collaborations between his company and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and he turns amiably taciturn, letting slip only a cryptic, “We have identified topics for collaboration.”But Vales, the head (Future Programmes) of ArianeGroup (formerly Airbus Safran Launchers), is all smiles when you ask him about his company’s two flagship projects: The Ariane 6 heavy-lift rocket, big brother to Ariane 5, and Prometheus, the much-awaited rocket engine which burns methane, the fuel of the future. Vales spoke to ‘Express’ about the two European Space Agency (ESA) projects for which ArianeGroup is the primary contractor.

“Compared to Ariane 5, Ariane 6 will be more flexible, less expensive – at least by 40 percent. We will fly it by mid-July of 2020,” Vales said.Expected in two versions, Ariane 6 will be powerful enough to carry an 11-tonne payload to Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) and more than 20 tonnes to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). (ISRO’s own giant, the GSLV Mk-III, lifts four tonnes to GTO and eight tonnes to LEO).
Ariane 6 will have solid boosters, but the core and upper stages will have liquid propulsion. The core stage is powered by the Vulcain 2.1 engine, while the upper stage will have Vinci engines. Both engines will use Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) and Liquid Oxygen (LOX) as propellants. (ISRO’s own cryogenic engines use them, incidentally).

In many ways, Prometheus is a bigger project, burning methane instead of liquid hydrogen, with better prospects for reusability. The engine, reportedly, is expected to fly rockets by 2030. The prototype will be fire-tested before 2020, Vales said. Space agencies like ISRO are currently working on the semi-cryo engine which uses LOX/refined kerosene as propellant. But ArianeGroup has different ideas.
Methane is easier to store, has a lower bulk density which means smaller and less expensive fuel tanks. In addition to reusability, the engine will offer vastly reduced expenses. Vales said a major reason for the reduced cost will be additive manufacturing (3D printing).

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp