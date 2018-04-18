Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks progress reports from his team

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reportedly sought progress reports from his Cabinet colleagues in the run-up to the LDF Government's second anniversary, which falls in May.

Published: 18th April 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2018 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reportedly sought progress reports from his Cabinet colleagues in the run-up to the LDF Government's second anniversary, which falls in May. Ministers have been asked to submit details regarding the activities of their departments on a special form issued by the Chief Minister's Office.In addition to developmental activities undertaken so far by each department and the progress made in fund utilisation, the CM has also sought details regarding project proposals and the time frame required to implement them.

Reportedly, the form was distributed to the ministers at a Cabinet meeting in the first week of April.According to sources in the CMO, the 'progress card' will help each department assess its performance and its success so far in fulfilling promises made in the LDF election manifesto. The Chief Minister's latest move to assess his Cabinet colleagues comes at a time when there is ample discontent among LDF constituents that he is 'meddling.

'In February last year, Vijayan had sought a similar progress report in the wake of charges that the government was functioning at a slow pace. At the closing ceremony of the the government's first anniversary celebrations last June, he had formally released a progress report on the government's performance.In October, the Chief Minister had also announced his plans to review the functioning of all departments.

At that stage, he had decided to review 114 schemes under 38 departments plus the progress achieved on 14 mega projects.

Pinarayi Vijayan LDF Government

