THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala state government has again suspended DGP Jacob Thomas - this time for authoring an autobiography without its consent.

Chief Secretary Paul Antony issued the order earlier this week under instructions from the Chief Minister. Jacob Thomas, who has not been on good terms with the government for some time now, was first suspended in December last year for criticising the government for mishandling the disaster response to the Ockhi cyclone.

A panel headed by Additional Chief Secretary Subrata Biswas had found that the senior, 1985-batch IPS officer had violated service rules in writing 'Sraavukalkoppam Neenthumbol.' The book touched upon certain sensitive cases including the Pattoor land case and the bar bribery scam.