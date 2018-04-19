KOCHI: A haunted house in a hamlet near Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's native place, where four family members died in last six years under mysterious circumstances, is now giving jittery to the local people.

The house, located near Kannur's Pinarayi, saw the first death in 2012 when the family's one-year-old girl child Keerthana died after vomiting for a few days.

However, the locals became more curious after the deaths of the child's grandfather Kunjikannan, his wife Vimala and another 10-year-old girl Aiswarya, who had passed away this year due to the same reason.

Vimala and Kunjikannan died in March and April, whereas Aiswarya, Keerthana's elder sister had passed away in January this year.

Saumya, the mother of Aiswarya and Keerthana, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital after vomiting continuously.

As people had no doubts about the circumstance under which both Aiswarya and Keerthana died, neither police inquiry nor post-mortem was conducted.

But after Kunjikannan and Vimala's death, people alerted the cops and an autopsy of the two bodies was conducted.

It was on Tuesday that Soumya was admitted to the hospital.

Doctors, who attended her, told that indigestion caused the vomiting and she was recuperating. Her blood samples have been sent for detailed examination to Kozhikode Medical College.

"It was only after the death of Kamala that the people of the region became suspicious about the deaths. As we came to know about it, we got in touch with the health department and had made arrangements to test the water in 25 wells around the area including the one in the house of Kamala," said P K Geethamma, Panchayath president of Pinarayi.