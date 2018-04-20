THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Massive waves are expected to lash the Kerala coast on Saturday and Sunday, the state government has warned in an advisory to fishermen, coastal communities and tourists.

The phenomenon is expected to be especially stronger on the coasts of Kollam, Alappuzha, Kochi, Ponnani, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod from 8.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday. Waves will lash at heights of 2.5 to 3 m, the government said in a late-night warning on Thursday.

Fishermen and coastal residents have been asked to exercise caution as the seas are expected to turn rougher during high tide.

At high tide, the waves are likely to lash the coast. Fishermen specialising in coastal water fishing have been asked to stay alert as the waves are expected to gather strength as their approach the shore.

Boats should be moored with sufficient distance between them to prevent damage from colliding with each other.

Tourists also have been asked to stay off the beaches in view of the phenomenon. On the other hand, the phenomenon is expected to be weaker in the deep sea.