KANNUR: The statements of the Jamaat-e-Islami and its feeder outfits justifying the violence during the undeclared hartal on Monday are only helping the RSS’ agenda in the state, said CPM district secretary P Jayarajan. In a press statement released on Thursday, he lashed out against Muslim fundamentalist organisations, claiming their motives have been exposed through these statements and they will create communal polarisation in the state.

“Both Hindu and Muslim terrorist organisations are helping each other to pollute the secular atmosphere so that both can make inroads into the state. That’s why they are fighting against the CPM, who resist the invasion of these communal forces with all their might,” he claimed.

“The Kerala society has deep secular credentials. The government led by Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to safeguard this characteristic at any cost. There was widespread protest being raised against the savage act of the Sangh Parivar forces on murdering an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. But, the wrath of Muslim fundamentalist organisations against the LDF government will only help to divert the protest being raised against the Sangh Parivar. But, their deliberate attempts to divert the attention have been exposed and it has made parties like the Welfare Party and SDPI a bit worried,” he said.

“It is the CPM that has showed real guts to resist the RSS’ attempts to communalise the state. That’s why the Sangh Parivar treats CPM as its prime enemy. The society should seriously think about the motive behind the Islamist organisations’ collective move against the state,” he said.

“These organisations are misleading the youth of the Muslim community and trying to bring them under their wings,” he said.