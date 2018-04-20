KOZHIKODE: The Customs registered several cases in connection with gold and saffron smuggling at Calicut International airport during the past week.

As per an official statement issued by the Office of the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) and Air customs, Calicut International Airport, Karipur, on Thursday, smuggled gold worth Rs 67.4 lakh and saffron worth Rs 12 lakh were seized over the past six days.

Going by the details, 12 kilograms of saffron were seized in two separate incidents between April 14 and 19. When it comes to smuggled gold , 2.1 kg gold was seized in six incidents during the period. The gold seizures were made from passengers who arrived from Muscat, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The Customs have strengthened vigil across the airports in the state to prevent and combat smuggling by air.