MALAPPURAM: The wedding of Rashid Aslam from Kalpakanchery near Tirur had a very special guest. The ceremony, held in the first week of April at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was attended by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and it grabbed headlines after the prince shared images of wedding function on Twitter.

Rashid is the son of late A P Aslam, who was an administrator at the Zabeel palace of Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the crown prince attended the wedding, along with other senior members of the royal family.

“Rashid’s father Aslam was a close aide of the senior Al Maktoum and maintained a good relation with the royal family. Besides, rulers here are very attached to Malayalees and they tend to extend special consideration towards us,” said Rashid’s paternal uncle Shamsudin bin Mohiyudhin. Shamsudin, who is a UAE citizen, has been working in Dubai for the past 38 years.

“Hamdan was born after we arrived in Dubai and joined the palace. My brother and I were very involved in the prince’s growing years,” he said.

Apart from royal family members and businessmen from across UAE, the reception was attended by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, IUML MPs P K Kunhalikutty, E T Mohammed and P V Abdul Vahab and BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan.

Aslam, who is a UAE national, is a business graduate. Siba, daughter of T S Yahiya from Muvattupuzha, is the bride.