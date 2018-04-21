KOZHIKODE: AT a time when the safety of children is a major concern of parents, two students of Class X have developed a ‘smart bag’ to ensure their safety. With the help of a smartphone app and GPS-enabled tracking device, the parents can track the children and children can send SOS messages to the parents’ mobile during crisis situations.

Abel Marry Roy and Aadhil S, Class X students of Silver Hills School in the city are behind the brilliant idea. The team is trying to launch the product at an affordable price.

“While we think about creating a project with social relevance, we read about the number of child kidnapping cases in the state. Last year, more than 800 child kidnapping cases were reported in the state. We brainstormed about how to ensure the safety of children and floated the idea to develop an app and GPS-enabled bag,” Abel said.

The facility has two components. One is a tracking device and the other is a mobile app. The tracking device will be in the bag and the application can be installed in the parents’ mobile phone. The device will send SMS containing GPS location details of the child to parents in fixed intervals. In addition to that, the child can send message to parents through the device, when he/she is under dangerous conditions.

When the parent gets an alert message from the child, he/she can send another alert message containing the location of child to the other apps located the near his child. By doing so, other parents can locate the child. This helps the parent to save the child without wasting time.

“The police force is dealing with a lot of cases everyday and their hands are full. The app will help reduce the burden of police. Also, through the app, parents can create a community. The trustful community of parents will form a safety shield without relying on police,” Abel said.

Abel and Aadhil incorporated more features in the app. They linked Google map with the mobile app so that parents can see the real-time location of the child on their mobile phone. Each tracker has a unique identification number.

“The parent should register the unique code in the tracker with app and enter the details of the child. If the child went missing and another person with the app finds him or her, then the third person can take the contact number of the parent by using the unique identification number,” Abel said.