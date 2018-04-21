THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M S Ravi, the chief editor of Malayalam daily Kerala Kaumudi, passed away here on Friday. He was 68. He was rushed to a private hospital after having collapsed at his residence, but his life could not be saved. Ravi is the youngest of the four sons of Kerala Kaumudi editor K Sukumaran and Madhavi.

M S Ravi

He was a familiar face in the social and cultural life of the state capital. Ravi was a director of Kerala Kaumudi and is a recipient of several awards. He leaves behind wife Shailaja and sons Deepu Ravi (Editor, Kerala Kaumudi) and Darshan Ravi (marketing director, Kerala Kaumudi) and elder brother M S Mani. His other two brothers, M S Madhusoodanan and M S Sreenivasan, had passed away earlier.

The cremation will be held at 4 pm at his residence at Pettah. In a condolence message Governor P Sathasivam, said Ravi, as an editor with social commitment and a sincere concern for the weaker sections of society, always upheld high standards of journalistic conduct.