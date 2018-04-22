MALAPPURAM: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has managed to secure an impressive tally, winning one-third of the total seats in the municipal elections in BJP-ruled Jharkhand. The triumph is all the more creditable since the party had fielded own candidates and comes barely six months after it began functioning in the eastern state. Six IUML candidates, including two women, were elected to Giridih municipal corporation.

Again, two IUML candidates — both women — made it to Madhupur municipality. Significantly, the successful candidates include a non Muslim candidate Dev Ram was elected to Ramgarh municipality council on an IUML ticket. Besides, the party candidates put up a good show in Ranchi, Godda and Pakur. “The party here is only six months old. The achievement assumes significance when this fact is taken into consideration,” said IUML Kerala vice-president C P Bava Haji.

Laying growundwork A high-powered team headed by the party’s national organising secretary E T Mohammed Basheer which included IUML, Youth League and MSF leaders had done the groundwork in the run-up to the civic polls which has fetched handsome returns. According to the IUML brass, the party can indeed secure good results in coming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Upbeat on the party’s stellar showing, Bava Haji was quite confident of the IUML having at least three MLAs in the next Jharkhand Assembly. “Efforts are on to get the RJDled ‘Mahagatbandhan’ (grand alliance), which also includes the Congress among others, to admit the IUML.

If indeed this comes through, the IUML will make a big bang in the polls due next year,” he said. Muslims make up over 14 per cent of Jharkhand’s population and IUML is also banking on the support of tribals and other backward classes. In a bid to drum up grassroots support, party workers are undertaking welfare programmes in the tribal hamlets and the financially backward rural areas of the state. Meanwhile, buoyed by the party’s historic success in Jharkhand, the IUML has decided to spread its wings to West Bengal and Bihar. “Jharkhand is a gateway and we will gain ground in other states too,” said Basheer. The IUML national council, which convened in Thiruvananthapuram last week, had contemplated the possibility of foraying outside Kerala by joining hands with secular forces.