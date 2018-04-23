KOTTAYAM: A major fire, which broke out in a three-storeyed building here in the wee hours today,"was brought under control after nearly two hours, " police said.

No one was injured, they said.

Short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, police said.

The building housing a supermarket, a textile shop and a lodge, is situated near the Kottayam Collectorate.

The supermarket was gutted in the mishap, police said.

There were many people in the lodge, who ran out after being alerted about the blaze, they added.

Fire tenders from at least seven places rushed to put out the blaze.