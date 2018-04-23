KANNUR: The importance of Kannur came to the fore once again with the entry of state secretariat member M V Govindan into the CPM central committee. The elevation was announced at the 22nd party congress in Hyderabad on Sunday. Govindan, 65, is considered one of the most vocal leaders of the official faction in the party.

He became a party member in 1970. Being one of the founder-leaders of the party’s youth organisation, he served as the president and later as secretary of the KSYF district unit.He was one of the five members from Kerala who had participated in the all-India preparatory committee prior to the formation of the DYFI. He was also a delegate at the youth conference at Moscow in 1986.

When Kasargod was part of undivided Kannur district, he had served as the area secretary of Kasargod.

During Emergency, he was imprisoned and underwent torture.He became a state committee member for the first time in 1991. In 2006, he became a state secretariat member. He had fought and won from Taliparamba constituency in the 1996 and 2001 Assembly elections.