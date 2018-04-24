KOLLAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said an alliance with the Congress at the national level, as part of forming a common platform to fight against fascism, would not affect the political equations in state politics.Kanam was talking to reporters ahead of the 23rd party congress here. He said the dual approach in alliances at the national and state level were tested during UPA-I, where Left parties supported the Manmohan Singh-government under a Common Minimum Programme.

Though the draft resolution of the party did not include a specific reference to Congress, it suggested all democratic parties who wanted to fight the fascism of RSS and Sangh Parivar, were free to join a common platform mooted by the CPI. “It is a draft resolution. We may make specific reference to a party based on the discussions at the party congress,” he said. The 23rd party congress, beginning on April 25, will discuss the new direction for Left politics in the current political scenario. The LDF government’s policies that offer an alternative to people will be a topic for discussion, said Kanam. He was critical of the custodial death at Varapuzha. Hitting hard on the police action, he said such policing were not part of the LDF’s policy.

On the mysterious death of Latvian national Liga Skromane who was on a medical holiday, Kanam said it was the responsibility of the government to provide security to tourists.Kanam said, the unification of the CPI and CPM would remain a distant dream. “It is a thought for everyone to ponder upon. The split has cost much loss,” he said. On the party’s stand on ultra Left parties, he said his party did not have any enmity towards them. “The issues raised by the ultra-Left should not be seen as a law and order issue. Instead the government should a political solution to the social reality they present,” said Kanam.

CPI party congress tomorrow

Kollam: The 23rd CPI party congress is set to commence on Wednesday. The Ashramam will be the main venue for the crucial meeting, in which the party’s next general secretary and members of the national council and central control commission will be selected. In all, 900 representatives are expected to be in attendance.