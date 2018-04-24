The Guruvayur Devaswom had earlier decided to allow non-Hindus to attend the prasada oottu (temple feast).

THRISSUR: Non-Hindus will have to wait to attend the temple feast at the renowned Guruvayur Temple in Thrissur, Kerala.

A week after it took the epoch-making move to allow non-Hindus attend the temple feast (Prasada Oottu) at the Oottupura (feast hall) outside the temple premises, the Devaswom Administrative committee at its meeting here on Tuesday decided to withhold the decision.

The Guruvayoor Devaswom Board was forced to retract its decision following objections raised by the Tantri or the high priest. "We will include the matter in the Devaprasnam (an astrological procedure to know the will of the deity) and take an appropriate decision based on this. Till then, non-Hindus will not be allowed to attend the temple feast. Also, devotees will not be allowed to enter the Prasad Oottu Hall wearing shirts, pants, and chappel," said Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas.

Last Tuesday (April 17) the management committee decided to allow non-Hindus attend the temple feast exercising the powers vested on the board. The meeting also decided to allow people enter the Annalakshmi Hall wearing shirts, pants, and footwear. The decision was hailed by all sections of the society and many purdah-wearing women were spotted attending the Prasada Oottu last week.

Meanwhile, temple high priest P Chennas Narayanan Namboothiripad shot off a letter to the Devaswom Minister and

Devaswom Commissioner objecting to the decision, alleging that it will have an adverse effect on the temple's sanctity.

The Tantri said the decision has created concern among the devotees. He said if non-Hindus are allowed to enter the dining hall, they may step into the adjacent temple pond where the Arattu of the presiding deity is held. The Tantris snd priests also take bath in the pond before entering the sanctum sanctorum.