KOLAR: Four people, including two girls drowned in the Srinivas Sandra lake in Chikballapur on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased, members of a family and their driver, were eating lunch near the lake after visiting nearby Nandi hills. They are residents of Hebbal in Bengaluru.

According to sources, the deceased have been identified as Saba (12), Uthira (12), Sadh (8) and the driver of the vehicle Asif (24). They were part of a group of 10 family members who had come to the lake. Police said that Uthira and Sadh, both sisters, and Saba had entered the lake to play in the water while one of them drowned. As the remaining two attempted to save her also drowned and Asif entered the lake to save all three and lost his life in the process.

Chikballapur Police have registered a case and are investigating. The lake is near the Srinivas Sagar dam and is a popular tourist spot.