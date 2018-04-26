KOZHIKODE: Expatriates who intend to enrol their children in CBSE schools in the state from the upcoming academic year can heave a sigh of relief. CBSE has extended the date of approval of such admissions, which was initially April 15, for the benefit of students from the Gulf region.

The CBSE Regional office in Kerala has directed affiliated schools to give provisional admission to such students from the Gulf region and later approach the Board for approval. "In case a student comes from a CBSE school in the Gulf and intends to take admission even after the start of online registration process with the Board, the student can be given provisional admission. The case may then be referred to the CBSE regional office for approval," CBSE Regional Officer Tarun Kumar told Express.

In case a student from the Gulf has passed the qualifying exam from any foreign board, equivalency of the course will be needed in accordance with exam by-laws, he clarified. In such cases too provisional admission can be given and later approval can be obtained from the CBSE regional office, he added.

However, admissions to Class X and XII, be it CBSE or any foreign board, will have to be mandatorily sent to the regional office for approval, he added. In order to make the process smooth, the CBSE regional office has roped two-three principals in each district to coordinate the entire process.