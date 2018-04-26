Soumya being taken to her house in Pinarayi for gathering evidence | express

KANNUR: Soumya, the Pinarayi native who allegedly killed her daughters and parents by poisoning them, was remanded in custody for two weeks by the Thalassery judicial first class magistrate court on Wednesday. It was on Tuesday that the 28-year-old was arrested for allegedly killing her parents Kunhikkannan, 76, and Kamala, 68, and children Aishwarya, 9, and Keerthana, 1.

During the interrogation that went on for 10 hours, Soumya confessed that the last three deaths were planned and executed all by herself. But, she claimed that Keerthana’s death was a natural one.

The four deaths — Aishwarya’s on January 21, Kamala’s on March 7, Kunhikkannan’s on April 13, and Keerthana’s in 2012 — had shocked local residents in Padannakkara as the similarities led to doubts about them being pre-planned. Soon, one of Soumya’s relatives lodged a police complaint.

The mystery surrounding the deaths unravelled after an investigation by Thalassery ASP Chaithra Theresa John and CI K E Premachandran. Though Soumya tried to misdirect the probe by feigning sickness and getting admitted to a local hospital, the police called her bluff.

On Tuesday, Soumya was taken into custody after being discharged from the hospital and was taken to Thalassery for interrogation. Kannur DySP P P Sadanandan, CI Premarajan and a Crime Branch team led by DySP Raghuraman grilled her.

Initially, she refused any role in the deaths, but in the end, she broke down and confessed that she had killed them by mixing rat poison in their food.

As aluminium phosphide — which is used in rat poison — was found in the organs of the dead people during a medical examination, the modus operandi became clear. According to Soumya’s statement, it all started when Aishwarya caught her in a compromising position with two youths.

As she spilled the beans to Kamala, Soumya hatched a plan to kill her daughter. As the death didn’t raise any suspicions, she decided to kill her parents too.