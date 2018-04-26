The display of ornate parasols known as Kudamattom at the southern entrance of Vadakkumnathan temple. Express | Albin Mathew

THRISSUR: Showcasing the cultural essence and customary rituals of Kerala, the Thrissur Pooram painted the city in vibrant hues on Wednesday. Braving the scorching sun, a sea of humanity converged at the Thekkinkadu Maidan to savour the grandeur of the mother of all festivals.

The crowd burst into cheers as the caparisoned elephants emerged through the southern entrance of the Vadakkunnathan temple in full regalia marking the beginning of 'Kudamattom', the grand display of colourful ornate parasols, the crowning moment of the Pooram.

The sight of 30 elephants, all richly caparisoned, standing face to face displaying colourful and sequined parasols in quick succession, provided a visual treat to the lakhs who thronged the venue.

A verity of parasols were on display including the figures of Lord Guruvayoorappan, Lord Mahavishnu riding Garuda, and parasols with LED lights.

The Thiruvambady side paid rich tributes to Thiruvambady Sivasunder, the majestic elephant which carried the festival idol of Thiruvambady Bhagavathy for 15 years on the trot for pooram, by displaying parasols carrying his images.The highlight of Paramekkavu was the multi-storeyed parasols with LED lights.

Ilanjithara Melam, a percussion ensemble staged under the Ilanji tree, led by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar left the revelers mesmerised, with thousands swaying to the tempo of Chendamelam. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at the temple at around 2.30 pm to witness the Ilanjithara Melam. He felicitated Kuttan Marar by presenting him a ponnada.

The Chief Minister and Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar were present for kudamattom, which started at 5.30 pm. Union Minister Alphons Kannnanthanam, who reached the venue at 1.30pm, joined Sevabharathi workers to distribute medicated water to the devotees.

Percussion lovers had a taste of panchavadyam in the morning as the procession of Thiruvambady Bhagavathy to Brahmaswom Madom started. It was led by Kongad Madhu, in the absence of Annamanada Parameshwara Marar. The festival idol of Thiruvambady Bhagavathy was carried by Thiruvambady Cheriya Chandrasekharan. V S Sunil Kumar and K Rajan MLA were present during panchavadyam, which culminated at 2.30 pm. Pandimelam by Kizhakoottu Aniyan Marar followed it.

The Paramekkavu pooram started at noon with majestic Guruvayoor Nandan carrying the idol of Paramekkavu Bhagavathy. The Chembada Melam by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar was held during it. The Paramekkavu procession arrived at the Ilanjithara by 2.30 pm and Ilanjithara Melam, the world’s most elaborate percussion performance, started. Later, the Paramekkavu side emerged through the southern entrance. The caparisoned elephants moved to the Corporation office and lined up facing the Southern gate for Kudamattom. The Thiruvambady side lined up in front of the Southern entrance. Kudamattom was then held for two hours. Pooram culminated with fireworks display at 3 am.

On Thursday both Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady sides will arrive at the Sreemoolasthanam at noon and line up face to face to bid the ritualistic farewell. The date for next year’s pooram will be declared after the farewell function.