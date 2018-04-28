Home States Kerala

Pinarayi mass murder case: Soumya’s husband taken into custody

The police team probing the murder of four people belonging to a family at Pinarayi took Soumya’s husband Kishore into custody from Kodungallur on Friday.  

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The police team probing the murder of four people belonging to a family at Pinarayi took Soumya’s husband Kishore into custody from Kodungallur on Friday.  

Kishore, a native of Kollam, has been living in Kodungallur for some time now. A team including senior police officers Rajeevan, Neeraj and Vijesh took Kishore into custody as per the directives from Thalasserry CI K E Premachandran on Friday morning.He was brought to Thalasserry around noon and was interrogated by the police.

During interrogation, Soumya had revealed that the death of Keerthana was not a murder. It was on September 9, 2012, that Keerthana died owing to vomiting. Kishore was staying with the family at that time.

The police said, the mystery behind the first death in the family could be unravelled if Kishore is interrogated.  Since getting scientific evidence in the death is impossible as it happened six years ago, the only option is to question Kishore.

A Crime Branch team under DySP Raghuraman is monitoring the case leading to speculation that the probe will be handed over to the Crime Branch.

