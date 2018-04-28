VHP leader Sadhvi Saraswati exhorts Hindus to carry swords; wants to slash Love jihadis, cow slaughterers in Kerala

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Love jihadis and cow slaughterers of Kerala should be slashed in the neck, said provocative Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) speaker Sadhvi Saraswati. All Hindus should carry swords to use on such people, she said. Saraswati, who is also the president of Sanatan Dharma Prachar Seva Samiti, was speaking at the Virat Hindu Convention, organised by the VHP and the Bajrang Dal at Badiadka on Friday.

She made the vitriolic speech at a function presided over by Congress’ Badiadka panchayat president K N Krishna Bhat.

Saraswati called on Hindus to take up arms and start a revolution if the country and the religion had to move forward. “If you can spend Rs 1 lakh and Rs 50,000 on phones, you should also spend Rs 1,000 on a sword and keep it at home,” she said.

She appealed to the youth to gift swords to their sisters so that they could behead the ‘love jihadis’. “How long can you shadow your sisters to protect them. Why can’t you do such a small thing?” Saraswati said.

Across the world ‘Gau Mata’ (cow) was respected but in Kerala, she is killed and beef party organised, she said. “Such slaughterers have no right to live in India.

“Now I would say something which might sound bitter or wrong... You all consider cow as your mother. If your mother is standing in junction and goons are teasing her, what would you do? But in Kerala, cows are publicly slaughtered. In front of your eyes... those who slaughter cow, they should also be slaughtered publicly,” she said.

The Sadhvi said those who don’t say Bharat Mata ki Jai would agree to chant even Jai Shree Ram once the Ayodhya temple was built. “And for that, the saffron flag should flutter in your Assembly,” she said.

Hindu Aikya Vedi leader challenges police, lampoons CI

Kasargod: Hindu Aikya Vedi state president K P Haridas took exception to the police setting the time to wrap up the convention at 5 pm. “The CI said he would kick everybody if the programme went beyond 5 pm,” he said. “But the policemen are trained to kick only during their training days. But we are trained to kick daily. We are not Sreejith. If you kick us once, you will get back 10 kicks,” he said. Haridas said he did not know whether the officer was a Hindu. “But even if he had a Hindu name, we suspect he might have crossed the bridge to go to Ponnani,” he said, making a reference to the Islamic conversion centre. Vidyanagar CI Babu Peringath was at the venue when Haridas was publicly challenging the police.

Congress disbands Badiadka mandalam committee

Kasargod: The Congress has disbanded its Badiadka mandalam committee after panchayat president K N Krishna Bhat attended a ‘Hindu convention’ organised by the VHP and the Bajrang Dal. District Congress president Hakkim Kunnil said Bhat attended the function after being asked by the mandalam committee. “That is why we disbanded it,” he said. When asked if the party will act against Bhat, he said no as Bhat was acting on the mandalam committee’s directive. The mandalam committee of the Congress had also put up a billboard in Badiadka felicitating the VHP’s event. However, the BJP said that disbanding the mandalam committee was a hogwash to fool people. “The fact is the Congress cannot act against the panchayat president,” said BJP district president K Shreekanth, who attended the event in Badiadka. To be sure, the Congress unit in Badiadka revolves around Bhat’s family. Speaking at the function, Bhat said he attended the event because he was a Hindu.