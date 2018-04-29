Home States Kerala

Synthite strike: Talks remain inconclusive

The meeting called by Labour Commissioner A Alexander to solve the impasse at the Synthite Industries' plant, following a strike called by a section of CITU workers, on Saturday remained inconclusive.

KOCHI:The meeting called by Labour Commissioner A Alexander to solve the impasse at the Synthite Industries' plant, following a strike called by a section of CITU workers, on Saturday remained inconclusive.

The meeting was called by Labour Commissioner A Alexander to settle the dispute. Synthite management said though Saturday's meeting couldn't find a solution to the vexed issue, both the parties agreed to meet again to discuss the matter.

The meeting was attended by leaders of CITU-affiliated Synthite Industries Employees Union which has been staging a protest in front of the plant after seven of its members were transferred by the company.

Synthite has been operating in Kerala since 1972 and has the track record of being an 'employee-friendly' company. The management has sought the help of the Chief Minister’s Office to resolve the crisis.

The union has taken an adamant stand that they will call off the strike only if the management cancels the transfer of seven of its union members, including Anu Raj, joint secretary of the CITU-affiliated union.

