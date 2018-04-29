Home States Kerala

Willing to take up road development projects in Kerala: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said the government has funds and it is willing to take up road development projects in Kerala.

Published: 29th April 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 02:38 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said the government has funds and it is willing to take up road development projects in Kerala. No, the Centre will not mix politics with development, he said while taking part in the inaugural function of LuLu Convention Centre at Bolgatty here on Saturday.

He, however, said the government was facing difficulty in land acquisition due to high land prices. "I've always support road development projects and the attitude of the Kerala Chief Minister is very helpful. We are willing to give money for road development, but high land prices are posing hurdles to the projects. We will never mix up politics with development. This country belongs to the people of all communities, caste and religion. Whatever the people speak about our government and our leader, we will not show any discrimination,'' he said.

Gadkari sanctioned Rs 8 lakh crore for the development of roads. ''We are planning to establish 34 logistic parks near the ring roads of big cities. We are also planning to set up facilities like godowns and cold storages to improve infrastructure facilities. Another major project is the Delhi-Mumbai express highway,'' he said.

TAGS
road development projects Nitin Gadkari
