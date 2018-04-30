'BDJS won’t support BJP in Chengannur Assembly bypoll'

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), which is a part of the BJP-led NDA in the state, has decided not to support BJP in the Chengannur Assembly bypoll.Reiterating the party’s no-cooperation stance, BDJS president Thushar Vellapally on Sunday said the party was still a part of the NDA.

“However, we will not support the BJP candidate in the bypoll, if the BJP does not accept our demands that we have conveyed to the BJP leadership. We are awaiting their response. If our demands are accepted, we will extend our support to BJP,” Thushar told reporters after the BDJS state council meeting here.Sources said the BDJS state council decided to wait until the conclusion of the Karnataka Assembly poll to decide on whether or not to continue in the NDA.

“We will wait for the Karnataka polls to conclude. If we do not receive a positive response from BJP by then, BDJS will be left with no option but to sever ties with it and NDA,” said a BDJS leader. The BDJS has demanded positions on various boards and corporations. The BJP central leadership is yet to respond to them.