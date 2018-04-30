Home States Kerala

Kerala woman held over deadly acid attack on husband

The Malappuram police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old woman in connection with the deadly acid attack death on her husband.

Published: 30th April 2018

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: The Malappuram police on Sunday arrested a 45-year-old woman in connection with the deadly acid attack death on her husband. Subaida, wife of Pothanchery Basheer, native of Ummathur near Kodur here, was arrested for murdering her husband last week by pouring acid on him on April 20.
The 52-year-old Basheer was taken to the Kozhikode Government Medical College for serious injuries.

He succumbed to injuries on April 21. Police said previous enmity towards her husband led to the heinous murder and she committed the crime alone. Basheer was the proprietor of ‘Malabar Light and Sounds’ shop in Malappuram town. He was staying along with Subaida in their rented quarters at Munduparamba in Malappuram town.

After the death, police registered a case of unnatural death. Subaida had claimed Basheer was attacked by an unidentified gang. She said the assailants threw acid at Basheer when he answered the door on April 20 midnight. But a detailed probe  by the special team headed by  Malappuram CI A Premjith found it was Subaida who poured acid on Basheer. Premjith said Subaida had confessed to the crime. Police have identified the shop from where she purchased the acid. Subaida was taken to the shop and their quarters on Sunday morning for evidence collection. “Subaida managed to destroy several pieces of evidence and was confident she will not be nabbed. But  we have built up enough scientific evidence against her,” the CI said.Police had interrogated over hundred persons in connection with the case. The police officer said the team will continue the investigation to find out whether any other person is involved in the case.

