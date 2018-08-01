Home States Kerala

C S Venkiteswaran resigns from Chalachitra Academy

Earlier, 107 film workers, including Venkiteswaran, had filed a mass petition to the Chief Minister and Culture Minister seeking not to invite Mohanlal as the chief guest.

Published: 01st August 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Film critic C S Venkiteswaran on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy general council against the state government’s decision to invite actor Mohanlal as the chief guest of the State Film Awards function. Earlier, 107 film workers, including Venkiteswaran, had filed a mass petition to the Chief Minister and Culture Minister seeking not to invite Mohanlal as the chief guest. The petitioners included academy vice-chairperson Beena Paul. However, Cultural Minister A K Balan made it clear the government would invite the actor as celebrities had been invited to the award function in previous years too.

