If RBI permits, Kerala Bank will be the Onam gift for citizens: Minister Kadakampally Surendran

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Tuesday said the state’s denizens will get the Kerala Bank as the Onam gift, if the RBI permits. “The formation of Kerala Bank will help in empowering primary cooperative service society banks in the state,” he said. He was inaugurating the Chethuthozhilali Cooperative Service Society’s modern bank in Thrissur taluk. Surendran said young investors had to be attracted to the cooperative system.

“Cooperative banks should be able to provide the most modern facilities to the young population. The banks have been competing shoulder to shoulder with nationalised and the new-generation banks in the state,” he said.Agriculture Minister V S Sunilkumar presided over the event. K Rajan MLA inaugurated the society’s website. Murali Perunnelli MLA distributed welfare pensions to its members.