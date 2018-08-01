Home States Kerala

Kochi Metro: DPR for Angamaly extension to be updated

This connectivity assumes a great significance since several metros have utilised the airport connectivity as a game changer in the sphere of Urban mobility.

Published: 01st August 2018 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2018 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi metro (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail will be extended to Angamaly via Nedumbassery airport in its third phase. Accordingly, the detailed project report (DPR) for the Angamaly extension of Kochi Metro Rail will be updated with airport connectivity. The KMRL authorities on Tuesday said  Urban Mass Transit Company Ltd (UMTC) has been awarded the consultancy work for updating the DPR  for the stretch from Aluva to Angamaly, including the Airport link, in accordance with the requirements of the Metro Rail Policy 2017. The contract is worth Rs 65.10 lakh and the DPR preparation is expected to be complete in four months. 

The phase three of Kochi Metro from Aluva to Angamaly is expected to be around 20 km, including the airport connectivity.“This is a step towards establishing the vital connectivity to the international airport and the bustling town of Angamaly. This connectivity assumes a great significance since several metros have utilised the airport connectivity as a game changer in the sphere of Urban mobility,” said Kochi Metro Rail Ltd MD Mohammed Hanish.

Even though a DPR for phase 3 was prepared in 2015 December, in accordance with the appraisal framework under the Metro Rail Policy of 2017, Kochi Metro Rail will have to undertake the following activities for the stretch from Aluva to Angamaly including the Airport link. The consultant shall first undertake the Alternatives Analysis Report preparation and  based on the output of the report, the updating of DPR will be done. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kochi Metro Rail detailed project report Urban Mass Transit Company Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
Sub Inspector thrashed in Police Station for ‘harassing’ youth in Andhra Pradesh
All-women bike expedition kicks off from Kochi to Delhi
Gallery
In the final draft released, the list of India's citizens in Assam, around 4 million people were not featured, leaving them on edge to prove their Indian nationality. In this image: Muslim women stand in a queue to check if their names are included in the
Indian or not? Over 40 lakh lives in Assam faces identity crisis over NRC draft release
With 540 wickets in 138 Tests James Anderson stands second on the list of bowlers since 2000. Here are few facts about England's 'Beckham of cricket' who has been his country's most-trusted new-ball attacker for over a decade now. (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday James Anderson: The most successful fast bowler of this century