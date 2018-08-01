Kochi Metro: DPR for Angamaly extension to be updated

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail will be extended to Angamaly via Nedumbassery airport in its third phase. Accordingly, the detailed project report (DPR) for the Angamaly extension of Kochi Metro Rail will be updated with airport connectivity. The KMRL authorities on Tuesday said Urban Mass Transit Company Ltd (UMTC) has been awarded the consultancy work for updating the DPR for the stretch from Aluva to Angamaly, including the Airport link, in accordance with the requirements of the Metro Rail Policy 2017. The contract is worth Rs 65.10 lakh and the DPR preparation is expected to be complete in four months.

The phase three of Kochi Metro from Aluva to Angamaly is expected to be around 20 km, including the airport connectivity.“This is a step towards establishing the vital connectivity to the international airport and the bustling town of Angamaly. This connectivity assumes a great significance since several metros have utilised the airport connectivity as a game changer in the sphere of Urban mobility,” said Kochi Metro Rail Ltd MD Mohammed Hanish.

Even though a DPR for phase 3 was prepared in 2015 December, in accordance with the appraisal framework under the Metro Rail Policy of 2017, Kochi Metro Rail will have to undertake the following activities for the stretch from Aluva to Angamaly including the Airport link. The consultant shall first undertake the Alternatives Analysis Report preparation and based on the output of the report, the updating of DPR will be done.