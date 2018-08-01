Home States Kerala

Kochi student Hanan Hamid meets Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

'The government had assured all protection and the culprits were arrested. She came to thank me for the government action,' said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Hanan Hamid being moved away from a crowd at Kochi. (Photo |PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hanan Hamid, the Kochi student who became a victim of cyberbullying for selling fish in college uniform, met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at his office on Wednesday. The chief minister assured her all support from the state government.

"Met Hanan after the Cabinet meeting. Felt happy when I saw her smiling face. She had to face sever cyber attack after reports came out narrating her efforts to study and be independent. The government had assured all protection and the culprits were arrested. She came to thank me for the government action. Instructions have been given to the officials to ensure proper protection for the student. Hanan has been assured of all support and protection," Pinarayi wrote in a Facebook post.

Hanan, who became social media rage after a photograph of her selling fish in college uniform to support her studies and her family, went viral. However soon she became a victim of cyber lynching after netizens started trolling her. Following this, many prominent people including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM veteran VS Achuthanandan and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala came out supporting Hanan.

