BJP and BDJS to patch up ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: It seems the ice has begun to melt between NDA allies - BJP and the BDJS (Bharat Dharma Jana Sena). The parties, which fell out ahead of the Chengannur bypoll, are heading for a rapprochement if signals emanating from newly anointed BJP president P S Sreedharan Pillai and BDJS chief Thushar Vellappally are any indication.

After his elevation to the top post, Pillai had indicated that issues between both the parties have ‘more or less’ been resolved after most of the ‘reasonable’ demands of the BDJS were met. Echoing a similar view, Thushar told Express that only some ‘minor issues’ remained and these would be discussed and sorted out soon.

Both the parties had parted ways ahead of the Chengannur Assembly bypoll. When the alliance was stitched, the BJP had promised the BDJS key postings to Central corporations and boards. Peeved at non-fulfilment of promises by the BJP, the BDJS had urged its cadre to vote according to their conscience. The ally’s stand had hurt the BJP badly at the hustings in Chengannur, with the saffron party facing considerable vote erosion. The fact was admitted by none other than Sreedharan Pillai himself who was the NDA candidate.

Unhappy with NDA’s functioning

The BDJS chief took exception to trivialising ‘issues’ between both parties as merely those relating to his party’s demand for key posts in the Central dispensation. “As a constituent of a coalition which is enjoying power at the Centre, it is only natural that certain posts are given to us,” he said.

However, the ‘core issue’ was how the NDA as a coalition was being managed by the BJP, its main constituent, he added. “NDA as a coalition can be effective only if all allies work together as a unit. Only then will parties like ours have the confidence to remain in that front, he said.

“There is hardly a year left for the Lok Sabha polls. We have been for a long time demanding that a clear roadmap be drawn for the election. A consensus on seat sharing should be arrived at early so that the cadre can being work at the grassroots level. We have a decisive influence in at least eight Lok Sabha constituencies and we will stick to that demand during seat sharing,” Thushar said.

Hope in new BJP chief

Sreedharan Pillai’s elevation has been welcomed positively by the BDJS which believes he can play a decisive role in reviving the NDA and widening its support base. “The new BJP president is a person who can leverage the strength of all constituents and work in a coordinated manner. The results of such a style of functioning will be beneficial to all,” Thushar said.