In-camera trial begins in Kottiyur sex abuse case

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The in-camera trial in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl by a priest which led to the girl giving birth to a baby, at Kottiyur, began before the Additional District Sessions Court (I) at Thalasserry on Wednesday. The girl was cross-examined on the first day of the trial.

The prime accused in the case Father Robin Vadakkumcheri, former priest of Neendunokki Saint Sebastian’s Church and former manager of Kottiyur AJM Higher Secondary School, were present at the court. Apart from Vadakkumcheri, Thankamma Nelliyani and Sister Lis Mariya of Wayanad Christhudas Convent, Sr Aneeta of Kallumutty Chirsthudas Convent, Dr Sr Tessy Jose of Kuthuparamba Christhuraj Hospital, paediatrician Dr Hyderali, hospital administrator Sr Ancy Mathew, Wayanad Child Welfare Committee former chairman Fr Thomas Joseph Therakam, former member Sr Betty Jose and head of Vythiri Holy Infant Mary Balikamandiram Sr Ofelia, who are the other accused in the case, were also present. The parents of the girl and her brother too were present during the trial.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court excluded three persons, Dr Sr Tessy Jose, Sr Ancy Mathew and Dr Hyderali from the list of accused on Wednesday on the grounds of lack of evidence. But the petition of Fr Thomas Joseph Therakam and Sr Betty Joseph demanding their exclusion from the list of accused was dismissed by the SC.