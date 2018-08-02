Police suspect ‘hired killers’ behind murder of family at Mundanmudy

Nejma Sulaiman By

Express News Service

IDUKKI: The Kaliyar police in their primary investigation had revealed the murder of the 4-member family at Mundanmudy, Kambakakkanam near Vannappuram in Idukki was done with the help of professional killers, who might have been hired by the parties without directly involving in the crime and the crime was executed according to a perfect plan.

The police have come to such a conclusion based on the injuries they found on the bodies of the deceased - Krishnan, 54; his wife Susheela, 50; children Arsha, 21, and Arjun, 17.The police suspect the murderers to be someone who had visited Krishnan’s house earlier. “The pit, from which the bodies were unearthed, was not a newly dug one. Instead, it was expanded from an older one. The bodies were found lying one upon another inside the narrow pit,” the police said.

Besides, there was no sign of the bodies being dragged into the pit. The police suspect involvement of more than one person in the crime since the bodies were not light to be dragged into the pit and buried by a single person.

The police have recovered the hammer and the knife used by the murderers to kill the family members and the spade they used to dig the pit. The forensic experts are also collecting evidence along with the police. However, no one knows whether Krishnan had enemies or not. The Kaliyar police had earlier registered a case against Krishnan, however, he had settled it many months ago.

The primary investigation of the police will be based on those who arrived at Krishnan’s house in luxury cars for the purpose of witchcraft, as the police have got the information from sources that Krishnan used to conduct sorcery at his house.

However, the investigators could not recover the mobile phone used by Krishnan. But investigation will also extend to the calls he received and those he dialled his number before he was killed.

“The exact details regarding the time of murder can be revealed only after conducting the post-mortem examination,” the police said. The loss of evidence due to heavy rain would make the investigation more complicated. Krishnan’s brother Yajenjaswaran had given statement to the police that he had heard a few people, who visited Krishnan’s house for witchcraft saying “let’s finish them.” However, Yajenjaswaran could not recollect more about the visitors who came in a luxury car.

Water was poured in the hall to destroy evidence. However, there was no sign of a tussle. The police found blood stains in the sitout. Since professional killers could only execute such a well-planned crime, the probe is on based on ‘quotation’ teams as well.