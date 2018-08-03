Building collapsed while repair work was on in hotel

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Rescue operations were being undertaken by the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel. JCBs were engaged to remove the debris.The incident took place at 1.15 pm. The building collapsed while repair work was going on in the hotel functioning on the ground floor. A pillar was removed as part of the repair work which led to the building crashing.

A control room has been opened at the district hospital police aid post in connection with the accident. Vibushanan, senior superintendent, district disaster relief authority: 9495024074; Zaheerudheen, village officer, Palakkad II: 8547614903, Rajesh: 8129275598, Rasheed: 9037005943.The District Collector clamped Section 144 on around 300-metre radius of the incident so that rescue operations can be continue unhindered.

Minister A K Balan, who is in charge of the district, has asked District Collector D Balamurali for a report.

He had directed the police and the Fire and Rescue Services to take all necessary steps to rescue the trapped persons. Balamurali and District Police Chief Debesh Kumar Behera were present at the site of the accident heading the relief operations.