Oommen Chandy to appear before Kottarakkara court

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will appear before the judicial first class magistrate on Friday as a witness in a case that alleged Solar scam accused Saritha S Nair and K B Ganesh Kumar MLA had conspired to bring down the UDF government he headed. The case revolves around a letter handed over by Saritha to lawyer Feni Balakrishnan at Pathanamthitta jail where she was remanded, on June 24, 2013.

The petition filed by former Kollam district public prosecutor Sudhir Jacob alleged the original letter did not have any allegations of sexual abuse by Chandy. According to him the letter was only 21 pages as per jail records and four more pages were added later with the intention of dragging Chandy in the scam.

He said the letter was handed over to a relative of Ganesh Kumar through Feni Balakrishnan.

The details of phone calls between Ganesh Kumar and Saritha and their locations were also submitted by Jacob. The letter was later submitted before the Solar Commission and led its incriminating comments against Chandy. Both Feni and Pathanamthitta district jail superintendent Vishwanathakurup had testified before the court that it was a 21-page letter.