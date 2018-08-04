Home States Kerala

Minorities safe under Pinarayi Vijayan's government, says Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran was speaking after inaugurating the distribution of fund as part of the Imbichibava Housing Scheme.

Published: 04th August 2018

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo| PTI)

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran has said that minority communities are safe in the state. He was speaking after inaugurating the distribution of fund as part of the Imbichibava Housing Scheme introduced by the State Minority Welfare Department at collectorate here on Saturday.

"The housing scheme was introduced during the tenure of VS Achuthanandan government in order to make up for the neglect against the minority communities. The financial sanction under the scheme was Rs 2.5 lakh. The Pinarayi government increased it to Rs 4 lakh," Sudhakaran said.

Civil Supplies Minister P Thilothaman who presided over the function said: “The state government is committed to the total housing in the state. A comprehensive project, Life Mission, was introduced to fulfill the dream. All homeless people will have homes during the term of the LDF government," he said.

The financial assistance was distributed to about 150 beneficiaries in the function. District Collector S Suhas, Municipal councilor AM Noufal, ADM I Abdul Salam, and Life mission district coordinator Jayasimhan spoke.

