Home States Kerala

Court officer faces action in HC files missing case

The Registrar had suggested implementing a file-tracking system in the wake of the repeated incidents of files missing.

Published: 05th August 2018 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court Registrar (Vigilance) has recommended action against a court officer in connection with the missing of the writ petitions relating to the Malabar Cements corruption cases from the courtroom.The Registrar found that the court officer is responsible for taking care of the files kept in the courtroom. However, the probe team could not identify the person who took away the files. The Registrar had suggested implementing a file-tracking system in the wake of the repeated incidents of files missing. He also recommended installing a sufficient number of CCTV cameras in all sections and corridors where the public have access.

While directing an inquiry by the Registrar, the HC had observed that the missing of the writ petitions relating to the Malabar Cements cases was an “orchestrated event”. It could be reasonably presumed that the security of the HC was at stake. Therefore, the situation was alarming.

Recently, the HC had taken several steps to improve the security system. According to guidelines issued by the Registrar General, only advocate clerks with valid ID cards will be permitted to enter the judicial sections. If a party-in-person wants access, a valid ID card has to be produced. Advocates, advocate clerks and parties-in-person should not be permitted to examine judges’ papers unsupervised and this should be ensured by the court staff, the circular said. Besides, the guidelines mandated that registered advocate clerks should wear ID cards while in the court premises and if a trainee or junior clerk is employed, they should obtain provisional photo ID cards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala High Court Registrar Malabar Cements corruption cases files missing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta