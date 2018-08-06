Home States Kerala

CPM worker stabbed to death in Kasargod; BJP worker in custody

Police said the victim was attacked at Prathapnagar near Songal around 11 pm on Sunday

Published: 06th August 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2018 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: A CPM worker, Aboobaker Siddique (22), was stabbed to death, allegedly by a gang of BJP-RSS workers, apparently over public drinking in Uppala in Kasaragod. One person, identified as Ashwanth (26) from the same locality, has been taken into custody, said sources in the police.

DYFI worker Siddique, a native of Sonkal in Uppala, was returning home when he saw a group publicly drinking liquor near his house around 11 pm on Sunday, said Kumbla inspector Premsadan. When he confronted them, a scuffle broke out and one of the gang members stabbed Aboobaker, said the officer. Though he was rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru, his life could not be saved. Police have taken Ashwanth (26), also from Uppala, into custody. He is believed to be a worker of the BJP-RSS, said police. Officers have impounded one motorcycle found on the scene of crime.

Ten days ago, Siddique returned from Qatar, where he was helping his brother run a restaurant. Kasaragod district police chief A Srinivas said Siddique, an active worker of the CPM, had earlier allegedly questioned the smuggling in of liquor by the gang. However, considering the political affiliation of the deceased and the suspects, the political angle to the murder was also being probed, he said.

"We have got some clue about the killers and we are hopeful of nabbing them very soon," he said. Police said a 15-member special team led by Kasaragod DySP M V Sukumaran had begun investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the CPM alleged that the BJP-RSS workers are behind the murder of the CPM activist and the party called for hartal in Manjeshwaram taluk on Monday afternoon. The person who allegedly stabbed Siddique is the relative of a district level BJP leader, said the party.

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai condemned the killing, and said violence was not a solution to any problem. "As far I understand, it was a killing over liquor sale. The law should take its course and the guilty should be punished,-" he said. However, he alleged that the CPM, which was the ruling party, would try to make political gains from the murder because the victim was a "Muslim brother".

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala political violence political murder CPM worker killed Kasargod murder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath temple 
Divers Gary Hunt, Lysanne Richard win cliff-diving event on Switzerland's Lake Lucerne
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta