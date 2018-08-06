Kerala to seek Central aid for Kuttanad package II

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The state government will approach the Centre for Kuttanad package II to find a lasting solution to the hardship faced by the people in the region, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Addressing the high-powered meeting at the Golden Jubilee Auditorium of TD Medical College, Vandanam here on Sunday to take stock of flood reliefwork in Kuttanad, he said, “The government will demand Kuttanad package II after preparing a detailed project report on preservation and dredging of water bodies and panchayat-level relief centres to tackle natural disasters like these.

“Multipurpose shelter homes for accommodating the flood displaced will be built across the region. Construction technology which can withstand flooding will be tried out. To achieve this, legislation will be amended if necessary. Solar power projects will be considered to avoid power disruption during flood time. A flood alert system for Kuttanad too will be considered.”

“To coordinate the activities of all departments, individual nodal officers will be entrusted. The Revenue Department will ensure the district-level coordination. Panchayat and taluk-level adalats will be conducted to assist those who lost documents in the flood.

“The District Collector should talk to the banks regarding sanctioning of loans to the flood-hit. To discuss the issue, a district-level meeting of banks should be convened,” said Pinarayi.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked banks to provide special loans to the flood-affected. “The Kerala Financial Corporation and cooperative banks should provide special loans to small scale traders who were affected. The next Cabinet session will take a decision on moratorium for agriculture loans,” said Pinarayi.

According to the CM, “Toilets should be constructed as per the geographical features of the region. Bridges which hinder relief works will be rebuilt. More water ambulances will be procured. Action plan will be prepared to get compensation to the farmers who lost their livestock. The Cabinet will decide on granting relaxation in paying electricity and water bills”.

Further, he told the meeting the Health Department is on heightened alert to prevent the outbreak of diseases when the floodwater recedes. “ There should be a special facility in hospitals, including the MCH, for providing treatment in snake-bite cases. The hospitals and dispensaries should have enough pharma stocks. Only potable water safe for drinking should be consumed. The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) should take special care to provide potable water,” he said.

The Chief Minister instructed the Revenue, Health and Local Administration Departments to pay special attention to clean-up drives under the Suchitwa Mission. Road repairs will be carried out in a proper and effective manner, with the maintenance of the AC Road remaining a top priority. “The flood havoc was unprecedented. The decisive effort of departments was commendable. It has to be seen as ‘Kuttanadan model,” Pinarayi said.

Works Minister G Sudhakaran presided over the meeting attended by Ministers E Chandrasekharan, Mathew T Thomas, V S Sunilkumar, P Thilothaman,K K Shylaja and T M Thomas Isaac; MLAs Thomas Chandy, A M Arif, U Prathibha, R Rajesh and Saji Cheriyan; district panchayat president G Venugopal; Chief Secretary Tom Jose, Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian, District Collector S Suhas and Kottayam Collector B S Thirumeni.

■ Drafts to be prepared for the protection and deepening of water sources and construction of reservoirs in the local panchayats

■ Special officers to coordinate relief activities

■ Deputy director of education entrusted with the job of preparing a guideline for recouping the academic days lost

■ Cabinet to consider the demand for a moratorium on agricultural loans

■ Establishment of a flood-warning mechanism in Kuttanad

Alappuzha: UDF representatives, including Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, kept off the meeting in protest against Chief Minister ’s decision not to visit the flood-ravaged areas.

‘CM acts like thampuran’



T’Puram: Ramesh Chennithala said Pinarayi Vijayan’s behaviour towards the public was like that of ‘thampuran’.