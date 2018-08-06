Weak students to get skill lessons at Kerala Technological University

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The high numbers of failures in engineering examinations have prompted the Kerala Technological University (KTU) to cut a new path. Among the proposals to improve the quality of engineering education is a novel initiative to provide students who find academics tough with career guidance in skill development. An academic reforms committee has already been formed by the KTU to constitute panels at all engineering colleges to identify and guide such students.

As a first step, separate expert panels will be set up in each college — including self-financing colleges — to monitor students who fail regularly. The panel will comprise faculty members and experts in the field of skill development. Self-financing colleges will be in focus as failures are reported more there.

Subsequently, the expert committee will provide them with skills training and guidance based on their passion and taste. The proposal also includes the upgradation of syllabus as per industry requirements. A final call on the proposal will be taken only after a discussion involving students, parents and teachers.

KTU syndicate member K B Radhakrishnan told Express the decision to constitute a committee was taken after a majority of engineering students across the state returned poor results.

As per statistics available with KTU for 2016-17, around 10,000 students failed out of 37,391 who had enrolled in the engineering and technology programme. In 2015-16, the ‘failed’ number stood at over 15,000. The number of students who enrolled that year was 41,389 against a total intake capacity of 62,713. The academic year 2014-15 saw 17,876 failures while, in 2013-14, it was around 20,000.“The under-performing students will undergo training in subjects they are interested to work with following an evaluation,” Radhakrishnan said.

“For instance, if they want to develop some skills, we will guide them in that direction and award a diploma. It could help them in the future. We will decide on the action plan for the project at the next meeting scheduled for November 3.”

The All Kerala Self-Financing Engineering Colleges Association welcomed the proposal.Association secretary K G Madhu said he had pointed this out way back when the colleges were under the Kerala University.

“I was a syndicate member then. Only 15 per cent SC/ST students went on to graduate while the others used to discontinue studies. However, the new initiative will help increase the quality of engineering education,” he said.

10,000 students out of 37,391 who had enrolled in the engineering and technology programme failed in 2016-17