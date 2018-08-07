Home States Kerala

Abhimanyu murder accused seeks High Court nod to write exam

The petitioner also submitted that though he was arrested on July 2, the investigation officer had not yet filed an application seeking to conduct the identification parade.

Slain Maharajas College SFI leader Abhimanyu. | (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The second accused in the murder of Abhimanyu, the SFI leader from Maharaja’s College, approached the Kerala High Court on Monday seeking permission to attend the LLB first-semester examination scheduled for August 8. The petition was filed by Bilal Saji, 19, Pathanadu, Kottayam. The police arrested Bilal, a law student of Bharata Mata School of Legal Studies, Choondi, on July 2. He is now in judicial custody. The Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Ernakulam, had dismissed the plea of the petitioner seeking permission to attend the examination.

The reason cited by the magistrate court that a test identification parade was proposed to be conducted was unsustainable in law. The petitioner also submitted that though he was arrested on July 2, the investigation officer had not yet filed an application seeking to conduct the identification parade. The petitioner seeks to attend the examination under police escort. When the petition came up for hearing, the court sought the view of the government.

