One more arrested in Abhimanyu murder case

The accused was a unit leader of the Campus Front of India in Kochi. 

Published: 07th August 2018 05:40 AM

Abhimanyu (20), a SFI leader, who was stabbed to death allegedly by NDF workers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the Abhimanyu murder case on Monday arrested one more person alleged to be directly involved in the crime. The arrested is Rajeeb, 25, son of Muhammed, a native of Nettoor, the police said. The accused was a unit leader of the Campus Front of India in Kochi. 
However, the investigators are yet to identify the person who stabbed Abhimanyu.

“We have definite clues on the person who stabbed Abhimanyu. However, it is a case involving several accused persons and we require a lot of cross-checking and questioning to find out the exact details of the crime. More accused persons will be nabbed soon,” said a police officer.The police have already arrested 17 persons in the connection with the case and the probe team is still on the look-out for many accused persons.

At least seven persons directly involved in the murder are still absconding. Campus Front state secretary Muhammed Rifa; SDPI trade union leader Saneesh who led the four-member gang from Palluruthy which was involved in the murder, and Muhammed J I, a student of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, are the three prime accused arrested.SFI leader Abhimanyu was stabbed to death at the back gate of the college on June 30. 

