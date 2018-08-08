Home States Kerala

Congress to have nine members in UDF high-power committee

The UDF has made structural changes after the Kerala Congress (Mani) has reentered the front.

Published: 08th August 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

UDF has not decided the replacement for V M Sudheeran who has tendered his resignation (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Congress will have nine members in the newly-reconstituted UDF high power committee. The UDF has made structural changes after the Kerala Congress (Mani) has reentered the front. Muslim League will have seven members while Kerala Congress (M) six, RSP four, Kerala Congress(Jacob) three while CMP and Forward block will have two members each. In four districts, UDF will have secretaries also. The UDF high power committee members are Congress: Oommen Chandy, C V Padmarajan, Thennala Balakrishna Pillai, K Muraleedharan, M M Hassan, Ramesh Chennithala, V D Satheesan and P P Thankachan. 

The front has not decided the replacement for V M Sudheeran who has tendered his resignation from the front. Muslim League: P K Kunhalikutty, M K Muneer, K P A Majeed, E T Mohammed Basheer, P V Abdul Wahab, Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal and V K Ibrahim Kunju.Kerala Congress (Mani): K M Mani, P J Joseph, C F Thomas, Jose K Mani, Joy Abraham and Mons Joseph.RSP: A A Aseez, Shibu Baby John, N K Premachandran and Babu Divakaran. Kerala Congress (Jacob): Johny Nelloor, Anoop Jacob, Vakkanad Radhakrishnan.

CMP: C P John, M P Saju.Forward Block: G Devarajan, Rammohan Govindan Nair of Indian National Congress will be the UDF convenor for Kasargod while N D Appachan will be the convenor for Wayanad. In Kottayam Sunny Thykadam of Kerala Congress(M) will be the district chairman of the front. Alex Kozhimala in Idukki, M M Francis in Ernakulam and V T Joseph in Alappuzha will be the district chairmen. Pathanamthitta district convenor will also be for Kerala Congress.

