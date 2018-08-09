CPI-M's EP Jayarajan likely to return to Kerala Cabinet

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader and Central Committee member EP Jayarajan, who had to step down as minister following a nepotism row five months into his stint, is all set to come back to Pinarayi Vijayan’s Cabinet.

The CPM and CPI have reached an understanding on the former getting one more minister. In return, the CPI will get an equivalent position with Cabinet rank. If sources are to be believed, the new minister’s swearing-in will most probably be held on August 14.

Though there are rumours that he would get Home portfolio currently held by the Chief Minister, sources said it is unlikely.Instead Jayarajan could be given Industry again, while minor reshuffle of portfolios would be made to accommodate others.

The CPM state committee meet on Friday will take a call on Jayarajan’s Cabinet entry. An LDF meeting has been called on Monday to further discuss the issue and take a final call. Once Jayarajan assumes office, the CPM will have 13 ministers including the CM and Left independent K T Jaleel.

Talks about Jayajan’s return to the Cabinet have been on for some time, especially after NCP’s A K Saseendran, who had to quit over the sleaze talk row, was re-inducted into the Cabinet a few months ago.

Further, there has been severe pressure on the CPM leadership to take him back after the court acquitted him.

Alliance partner to get a Cabinet rank

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had earlier discussed Jayarjan’s return with Left allies. The CPI, however, had some reservations following which more talks were held and a consensus was reached by Tuesday.

“The CPI hasn’t asked for a Cabinet berth as there’s an understanding about limiting the number of ministers. However, after a series of bilateral discussions, a final decision has been taken about the position to be offered. The CPI will get a Cabinet rank while the number of ministers will be 20,” said sources.

Earlier there were rumours that Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan had offered to step down, citing his ill health, and Jayarajan would be given his berth. However, the latest information is the CPM is not keen on any such move.

“Since the CM is holding more than 20 portfolios, accommodating one more minister won’t be an issue. Since the CPM has made up its mind, an urgent LDF meet has been called for Monday,” said a senior Left leader.

When the Pinarayi Government took over in May 2016, Kannur strongman Jayarajan was considered as the second-in-command in the 19-member Cabinet. However, he was forced to step down in October, 2016 after getting caught in a nepotism row over appointment of his nephew as managing director of a state-run public-sector unit. However, last September, the government told the High Court that the case would not stand legal scrutiny. It increased the chances of Jayarajan’s return.

Swearing-in ceremony may be on August 14

With Pinarayi Vijayan scheduled to leave for the US for treatment on August 17, Jayarajan’s swearing-in is expected to take place before that. That is why the CPM has called a quick state committee meet this Friday and LDF meet on Monday.