Kerala government comes out with comprehensive flood-relief measures for Kuttanad

A Flood Forecasting System would be formulated to predict flood possibilities and its severity by assessing water flow through the five rivers in Alappuzha

Published: 09th August 2018 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has come out with comprehensive measures to address monsoon-related calamities, especially in Kuttanad region, which reported the heaviest damage. A moratorium has been declared on farm loans.

The Cabinet on Wednesday reviewed the relief measures so far implemented in addition to giving shape for further steps. It decided to approach the Centre, seeking to implement the second phase of the Kuttanad package. The Chief Secretary has been entrusted with the task of coming up with a comprehensive project in this regard.

The Cabinet discussed proposals that were raised at the review meeting in Alappuzha and came up with certain decisions on the measures to be taken. Already 198 villages - including five in Pathanamthitta and all villages in Alappuzha, Kottayam districts - have been declared flood-hit. In view of the severe damage in Kuttanad, the Cabinet decided to approach the Centre in a bid to implement the second phase of the Kuttanad package.

A Comprehensive Flood Forecasting System should be formulated to predict flood possibilities and its severity by assessing water flow through the five rivers in Alappuzha and rain in the catchment area. The State Disaster Management Authority has been entrusted to carry out a detailed study and come up with a report.

The government will bear the total expense of addressing damage due to bund collapse. The Water Resources Department has been asked to carry out the task of deepening the canals closed down, in addition to other necessary activities to ensure free flow of water. The department has been asked to complete drinking water projects in a time-bound manner in addition to taking up new projects. Opening estuaries will be part of the work.

Some bridges in Kuttanad have been creating a hindrance for the smooth transport of materials. A decision has been taken to reconstruct these bridges by increasing their height to facilitate the movement of big boats. This will be done by incorporating it under NABARD’s Rural Infrastructure Development Fund scheme. In addition, the height of offices dealing with emergency services in Kuttanad will be increased by 2 metres. The SDMA, PWD and Water Resources Department have been entrusted with the task.

Loss of school days
The District Education Officer has been asked to come up with a school calendar with more working days to make up for the loss of days so as to ensure that studies are not affected. If needed, new buildings will be constructed for schools in the region. The responsibility will be given to the Education Department.

