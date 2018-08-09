Kerala: Rains cause disruption of train services in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Incessant rains and the release of water from the Malampuzha dam have caused disruption of train services due to the damage to the B line between Kanjikode and Walayar. The Kanjikode-Walayar stretch falls in the Palakkad-Podanur section, which has a twin single line system which enabled the trains passing in either directions to be routed through the alternate A line.

Consequently, all passenger trains were delayed by nearly one hour till Thursday evening. Railway officials said that it was the Loco pilot of Ernakulam-Banaswadi Express that had caused damage to a section of the track between Kanjikode at Walayar on Wednesday night. As a result, train services were immediately suspended on the B line.

Divisional Railway Manager Pratap Singh Shami and other officials inspected the spot. According to reports, the ballast has been washed out around 2.5 metres below sleeper level, resulting in the track being covered with mud, uprooted trees and other debris. Water continued to flow over the track for several hours.

Railway officials said around 100 labourers were engaged in the restoration work.